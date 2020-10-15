World of Tanks Blitz collaborates with Korn on Convergence Halloween event As Korn promotes its recent studio album The Nothing, the band is teaming up with World of Tanks Blitz on a Halloween event featuring a new music video and a limited in-game mode.

During much of its career, Korn has become pretty closely associated with Halloween due to its heavy, bleak, and moody take on metal rock. The band launched its latest studio album, The Nothing, in late 2019. Today, in promotion of it, Korn has teamed up with World of Tanks Blitz for a limited-time event this Halloween. Convergence will be a five-stage event in World of Tanks Blitz, beginning with the new Burning Games mode and the release of Korn’s latest music video.

Wargaming and Korn announced this collaboration in a press release on October 15, 2020. It begins with the launch of Korn’s new music video for the single, Finally Free, which is one of the tracks off The Nothing album. In addition, World of Tanks Blitz is also launching a new limited-time mode for Halloween called the Burning Games. In this Halloween-themed mode, tank health will drain steadily. The only way to survive is to do damage to other tanks to restore your tank. You can check out the new World of Tanks-inspired music video from Korn just below.

In addition to the Burning Games, players can take part in the Korn-themed Convergence Halloween event, featuring in-game challenges that will grant players band artwork and other special items. There’s also The Way of the Raider event, which is another way to pick up exclusive rewards and items during this Halloween season. Both Convergence and Way of the Raider are slated to take place from October 16 to October 24. Having celebrated its 6-year anniversary pretty recently, World of Tanks Blitz is bringing even more goodies through this Halloween season and more, so stay tuned for more fun on the way.

Meanwhile, get ready to get your Korn as World of Tanks Blitz’s Convergence event kicks off shortly. The band’s recent album, The Nothing, is also available to check out on various streaming and music platforms. You can also check out the full slate of Halloween events to see what some of your favorite games have going on.