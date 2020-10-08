AMD reveals Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture During its Where Gaming Begins presentation, AMD gave a full look at the Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture as the basis of its upcoming gaming desktop CPUs.

Recently, AMD went live with a livestream presentation in which it announced the next step in the company’s CPU architecture and product innovation. Though the headline news was expected to be the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs, AMD kicked off the show with the reveal of its new Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture, which will act as the framework of the Ryzen 5000 and further CPU design at the company.

AMD took a deeper dive into the Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture as part its Where Gaming Begins livestream presentation on the AMD YouTube channel on October 8, 2020. The Zen 3 microarchitecture is said to be AMD’s major jump to a next-gen level of PC gaming. Further gaming desktop PCs and CPUs will be using the Zen 3 architecture, and it begins with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, which will be the first AMD chip to utilize what Zen 3 brings to the table.

This story is still developing…