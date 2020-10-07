New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo is live, unlocks Ultra-Spicy difficulty

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is almost here, but if you just can't wait, there's a free demo available now. And Nintendo is making it worth your while.
Nintendo started its day by showing off some gameplay for Pikmin 3 Deluxe. It will end today by offering a full demo for all Switch owners. On Wednesday night, Nintendo announced that a Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop. And there's some incentive for playing it in the form of a new unlockable difficulty.

The Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo will allow players to jump into the early portions of the Story Mode and Mission Mode. They can jump in by themselves or dive into local co-op. The Story Mode will run through the first boss, which contains a special reward for the full game. Anybody who defeats the boss will receive Ultra-Spicy difficulty for the full game as soon as it releases. As that reward implies, all progress made in the demo will carry over to the full version of Pikmin 3 Deluxe when it arrives later this month.

While Pikmin 3 released all the way back in 2013 (back when Shacknews first instituted review scores), that was on a Wii U console with a much smaller install base. The Nintendo Switch version will feature the full game, as well as some noteworthy upgrades. Players will find a new Piklopedia, which chronicles all Pikmin seen and collected, as well as a new Side Stories mode, which contains standalone missions that focus on Captain Olimar before the Pikmin 3 campaign.

There's a lot to be excited about for Pikmin 3 Deluxe and it's almost here. The game is set to release on Nintendo Switch on October 30. The demo is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

