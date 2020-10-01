Overwatch League Commissioner Pete Vlastelica steps down Overwatch League has lost its second commissioner after just a year with the league.

Overwatch League has certainly seen a lot of change and fluctuation over its short two-year lifespan. Pitting franchises around the world against each other in Blizzard’s team-based shooter, Overwatch League remains one of the biggest organizations in esports. The league took a bit of a hit when it was announced that Pete Vlastelica, the commissioner of Overwatch League, is stepping down from the position.

Vlastelica is the President and CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and had just taken over the role of Overwatch League Commissioner following Nate Nanzer’s departure back in May 2019. As initially reported by The Esports Observer, sources close to the situation have confirmed Vlastelica’s exit.

“Pete Vlastelica, CEO of Activision Blizzard Esports and Commissioner of the Overwatch League, will transition from his role in ABE to focus on new entrepreneurial ventures on behalf of Activision Blizzard, following the Overwatch League Grand Finals. He was instrumental in building the company’s esports business and driving the industry forward, and we thank Pete for his contributions and impact on our business over the last four years,” shared a Blizzard spokesperson.

The specifics surrounding Vlastelica’s departure will likely remain under wraps. That being said, frequent turnover with leadership is practically never a great sign, even though Nanzer left in pursuit of a role at Epic Games. It’s a bit too early to tell how this will impact Overwatch League down the road, but it’s a situation we’ll be closely eyeing. It’s yet to be announced who will take over the role of Overwatch League Commissioner, but we expect to hear more on that front soon. For more on Overwatch League and esports, you’re already at the right place here on Shacknews.