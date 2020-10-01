October's Prime Gaming offers have been revealed Those with a Prime Gaming subscription can look forward to a suite of spooky-themed rewards this October.

The spooky season is upon us, which means it must be October. Those with a Prime Gaming subscription will be pleased to see that things are going to get creepy over the next month.

Every month, Prime Gaming subscribers (previously known as Twitch Prime) receive a few games at no additional cost. For the month of October, there seems to be a particular focus on all things horror. This no doubt fits right into the time of year, where people are carving pumpkins, putting up spooky decorations, and knocking for candy. Here are the games coming in October:

Layers of Fear

Silver Chains

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl

Surf World Series

Dead Age

So, not all of these games look very spooky, at least from name alone. Let’s start with the quirky outliers. Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl is a retro-looking 8-bit sidescrolling brawler. Players can either play solo or with a friend to fight their way out of a mall. It looks like solid, arcadey goodness. Then there’s Surf World Series, which, as the name suggests, is a game about surfing.

Now we get to the spooky games. Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, and Dead Age are all horror games that will look to terrify you in different ways. Dead Age is a unique take on the zombie survival game, featuring turn-based combat, perma-death, crafting, and more.

Layers of Fear comes from Bloober Team, a group of developers known for their unsettling and disturbing games. The team is currently hard at work on The Medium, a next-gen title for Xbox. If you like what’s on offer in Layers of Fear, you’ll likely want to check out The Medium when it releases.

Silver Chains looks to continue the theme of first-person, story-driven experiences. If you don’t get your fill of terror from Layers of Fear, then switch off the lights and prepare for some jump scares.

Prime Gaming’s October line-up looks to really lean into the spooky season. There are, of course, other loot drops to be unlocked over the month, so make sure you’re getting in and claiming your rewards. Keep it locked to the Shacknews Prime Gaming page for the latest news about what's on offer