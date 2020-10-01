New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

October's Prime Gaming offers have been revealed

Those with a Prime Gaming subscription can look forward to a suite of spooky-themed rewards this October.
Sam Chandler
1

The spooky season is upon us, which means it must be October. Those with a Prime Gaming subscription will be pleased to see that things are going to get creepy over the next month.

Every month, Prime Gaming subscribers (previously known as Twitch Prime) receive a few games at no additional cost. For the month of October, there seems to be a particular focus on all things horror. This no doubt fits right into the time of year, where people are carving pumpkins, putting up spooky decorations, and knocking for candy. Here are the games coming in October:

  • Layers of Fear
  • Silver Chains
  • Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl
  • Surf World Series
  • Dead Age

So, not all of these games look very spooky, at least from name alone. Let’s start with the quirky outliers. Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl is a retro-looking 8-bit sidescrolling brawler. Players can either play solo or with a friend to fight their way out of a mall. It looks like solid, arcadey goodness. Then there’s Surf World Series, which, as the name suggests, is a game about surfing.

Now we get to the spooky games. Layers of Fear, Silver Chains, and Dead Age are all horror games that will look to terrify you in different ways. Dead Age is a unique take on the zombie survival game, featuring turn-based combat, perma-death, crafting, and more.

Layers of Fear comes from Bloober Team, a group of developers known for their unsettling and disturbing games. The team is currently hard at work on The Medium, a next-gen title for Xbox. If you like what’s on offer in Layers of Fear, you’ll likely want to check out The Medium when it releases.

Silver Chains looks to continue the theme of first-person, story-driven experiences. If you don’t get your fill of terror from Layers of Fear, then switch off the lights and prepare for some jump scares.

Prime Gaming’s October line-up looks to really lean into the spooky season. There are, of course, other loot drops to be unlocked over the month, so make sure you’re getting in and claiming your rewards. Keep it locked to the Shacknews Prime Gaming page for the latest news about what's on offer

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola