Twitch Prime has been rebranded to Prime Gaming

Twitch Prime is no more, as Amazon has brought the branding more in line with the company's naming conventions and dubbed it Prime Gaming.
Ozzie Mejia
1

For a long time, Twitch has been providing benefits to its users with Amazon Prime. Those benefits have included free games, free add-ons, skins and costumes, and one free Twitch channel subscription per month. We've playfully called those "Bezos Bucks" on our own Shacknews Twitch shows. It now appears that somebody has figured that the "Twitch Prime" moniker just isn't "Amazon" enough, so on Monday, Amazon announced that the service is being rebranded into Prime Gaming.

The Prime Gaming label brings Twitch Prime more in line with Amazon's other services, such as Prime Music, Prime Video, and Prime Reading. So what will this mean for current Twitch Prime users?

Well... from the looks of it, there's not a lot that's changing. Prime Gaming will continue to offer the aforementioned benefits on a monthly basis. Amazon Prime users can still get their free games, free content, and free Twitch channel subscription. If anything, today's announcement reaffirms Amazon's commitment towards making the most out of this service, as the company cemented in a press release that it would continue providing content for some of the biggest PC, console, and mobile games through deals with major publishers like Riot Games, Roblox Corp, and Rockstar Games. Most recently, users could pick up games from the SNK gaming library.

If you want a peek at the new-look Prime Gaming, you can visit the new Prime Gaming landing page. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, Amazon does offer a 30-day free trial to get you started. We'll have more specifics on Prime Gaming deals as they arrive, so keep it here on Shacknews. And if you want somewhere to use that free Twitch channel subscription... well, we like Bezos Bucks here at Shacknews. So why not subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel and hang around to watch our daily programming?

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

