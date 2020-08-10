Twitch Prime has been rebranded to Prime Gaming Twitch Prime is no more, as Amazon has brought the branding more in line with the company's naming conventions and dubbed it Prime Gaming.

For a long time, Twitch has been providing benefits to its users with Amazon Prime. Those benefits have included free games, free add-ons, skins and costumes, and one free Twitch channel subscription per month. We've playfully called those "Bezos Bucks" on our own Shacknews Twitch shows. It now appears that somebody has figured that the "Twitch Prime" moniker just isn't "Amazon" enough, so on Monday, Amazon announced that the service is being rebranded into Prime Gaming.

The Prime Gaming label brings Twitch Prime more in line with Amazon's other services, such as Prime Music, Prime Video, and Prime Reading. So what will this mean for current Twitch Prime users?

Well... from the looks of it, there's not a lot that's changing. Prime Gaming will continue to offer the aforementioned benefits on a monthly basis. Amazon Prime users can still get their free games, free content, and free Twitch channel subscription. If anything, today's announcement reaffirms Amazon's commitment towards making the most out of this service, as the company cemented in a press release that it would continue providing content for some of the biggest PC, console, and mobile games through deals with major publishers like Riot Games, Roblox Corp, and Rockstar Games. Most recently, users could pick up games from the SNK gaming library.

If you want a peek at the new-look Prime Gaming, you can visit the new Prime Gaming landing page. If you're not an Amazon Prime member, Amazon does offer a 30-day free trial to get you started.