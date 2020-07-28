Twitch Prime adds seven more free SNK games
Get your SNK on with the latest drop of new Twitch Prime games, all culled from different eras of the company's releases.
Looking to add more SNK games to your digital cache? Twitch Prime is making it easier than ever to collect them. The service is offering seven additional arcade classics for Prime members, all pulled from the massive SNK library.
This is actually the second set of games added for Prime members, with more on the way in the form of a third drop very soon. You'll be lousy with SNK titles here very soon. And the games you're getting aren't anything to sneeze at, either.
This time around, you can expect these games up for grabs:
- Metal Slug 2
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection – This compilation features 24 games from SNK’s library including Ozma Wars, Baseball Stars, Beat Busters, and more.
- Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad
- Baseball Stars 2
- Sengoku 3
- Ironclad
- King of the Monsters
The following batch of titles from the first drop are still available right now as well:
- Art of Fighting 2
- Blazing Star
- Fatal Fury Special
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Pulstar
- Samurai Shodown 2
Be sure to head over to the official Twitch Prime page to claim your games. If you still need to link your Amazon Prime account to get Twitch Prime, here's how you can do that.
-
