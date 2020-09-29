Funko is making PlayStation Pop! figs based on popular franchises Get ready to add more Pop! figures to your collection.

Funko and PlayStation have come together to announce a new line of Pop! vinyl figures based on popular Sony titles. This new line of Funkos is bound to excite those who have long been waiting for a chance to show off their love of critically-acclaimed PlayStation games.

Revealed on September 29, 2020, via the official Funko Twitter account, PlayStation and Funko have collaborated on a new line of figures. The tweet reveals a line-up from games including Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

From the Death Stranding IP, collectors can pick up Higgs, complete with sticky black tar at the base and golden mask. The God of War figures are that of the quarrelsome pair of blacksmith brothers, Brok and Sindri. As for Horizon Zero Dawn, you’re looking at an Aloy figure featuring a mask as well as a rather large Thunderjaw.

The Higgs and Aloy Pop! figures retail for $11.99 USD while the larger Thunderjaw clocks in at $18.99 USD. Those that want the double-pack of Brok and Sindri from God of War will be looking at a price of $22.99, which is a bit cheaper than buying two Pops! separately.

As for where collectors can get their hands on this new line of PlayStation-themed Pop! vinyls, that would be GameStop. It appears as if the figures are exclusive to the retailor. GameStop is taking pre-orders for these figures right now, so if that’s something you feel you need to do, get on it!

Outside of the exceptionally popular Pop! series, Funko has also been stepping into the board game industry. The company has brought several popular franchise to life, including Back to the Future and Rick and Morty.

While Death Stranding, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn are the first to be announced, there are no doubt Sony fans out there that are hoping the collaboration leads to even more franchises coming to life in Pop! form. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Funko page for other exciting products from the toy manufacturer.