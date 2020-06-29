Unboxing: Back to the Future - Back in Time Board Game Funko Games' latest project is a tabletop game based on the classic time travel film.

Funko Games’ Funkoverse tabletop game has allowed players to create and define their own experiences, using some of the most iconic characters in popular culture. Though this has been the defining title under the Funko Games brand, the company has gone on to craft newer, more focused tabletop games. One of these is Back to the Future - Back in Time, based on the classic sci-fi adventure movie from Robert Zemeckis. We got our hands on a copy and have recorded an unboxing of it for your viewing pleasure.

Back to the Future - Back in Time is a cooperative tabletop game in which players work together to repair Doc Brown’s time traveling delorean. Play as characters from the film such as Marty and Doc Brown themselves, as well as Jennifer and even Einstein. You can see all of the unique playing pieces in the full video. The game is set in 1955 Hill Valley, and follows the same story beats as the original Back to the Future movie.

Players must work together to acquire the parts necessary to repair the delorean, as well as finding a way to make sure Marty McFly’s parents still end up together, just as Marty did under the guise of Calvin Klein in the film. Of course, it wouldn’t be a tabletop adventure without some sort of adversary or common enemy. In Back to the Future - Back in Time, players will have to deal with Biff and his crew of troublemakers.

The tabletop game comes with a number of knick knacks and images that fans will recognize from the movie. This includes the Tales from Space comic book cover, as well as the infamous image of Marty’s family that saw members slowly disappear over the course of the movie. If you enjoyed the video, please subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube for more unboxings.