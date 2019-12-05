Unboxing & Review: Funko Pop! - Funkoverse Strategy Game This week, we took a look at the Funkoverse Strategy Game. Have a look at what's inside the box and our thoughts on the game as a whole.

Funko Pop! has recently gotten a little deeper into tabletop fun with a new series of Funkoverse Strategy game sets. The sets come in different themes, such as DC, Harry Potter, and Rick & Morty. Prepare to riggity roll the dice.

We recently got our hands on the Harry Potter and Rick & Morty sets of the Funkoverse Strategy game, so we put together a video to show you just what comes in the box. The Rick & Morty set comes with two Pop figures (Rick and Morty), playing cards, game tokens, accessories, dice, and a two-sided board. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter version features two Pops as well (Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy), with item and ability cards, ability cooldown timer sheets, and another two-sided board. You can have a look at all of it with further explanation in the unboxing and review video below.

Perhaps one of the more fun aspects of the Funkoverse Strategy games are that the rules are often the same, so you can use characters interchangeably between sets and games to mix and match with the Funkoverse as you please. Want to bring the scientific nihilism of Rick Sanchez to the wizarding world of Harry Potter? Theoretically, you can certainly get away with it.

This unboxing and review was done with Rick & Morty and Harry Potter sets supplied by the publisher. The Funkoverse Strategy Game is available now with the two-pop sets selling for $24.99 and four-pop sets running for $39.99 on the Funko website or in other retail stores.