Another weekend has come and gone, and the Shack staff is already back in the swing of things. As we head deeper into the week, it’s time to look at the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of September 28. We’ll be welcoming October in with a slew of great content, including an appearance from a member of the Shack staff that many might not have met just yet.

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of September 28, 2020

There’s a ton of great content heading your way this week, so I hope you’re ready. From today’s latest episode of the Wide World of Electronic Sports, to Skankcore’s episodic adventure to play through every game on the Nintendo 64, the Shacknews livestream team has been hard at working coming up with news ways to connect with and entertain you. But you’re not here to listen to me talk about how great these guys are, so let’s jump right into the schedule for this week’s Shacknews' livestreams.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious gets serious with Serious Sam 4 Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT Stevetendo Premieres On Shacknews Monday at 6 p.m. PT Stevetendo Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT Stevetendo Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT Skankcore 64 Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT The Dump Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT

As always, the livestreams can be watched live on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch via the embed above if you so desire. As always, a huge thanks goes out to all of our Twitch subscribers. If you haven’t already, please consider subscribing to help support the shows that we’re creating. You can even subscribe for free with your Twitch Prime sub.

Those who want to go the extra mile can also subscribe to Shacknews’ Mercury service. You might have noticed that we don’t really do any kind of ads here at Shacknews and subscribing to Mercury allows you to support the website and the content that we’re making for a low price. You can also get some extra goodies if you choose to subscribe to one of our higher tiered plans.

Make sure you tune in to some of the great content we’ve got coming this week and I look forward to seeing you around. The week is just starting and it’s only going to be as good as we make it, so let’s make it a good one.