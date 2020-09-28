Dead by Daylight adds Silent Hill's Cybil Bennett through cosmetic set Silent Hill fans can now take another beloved series character into the world of Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight has been diving more and more into Silent Hill over the past several months. But maybe Heather Mason isn't your Silent Hill heroine of choice. Maybe you're more attached to Cybil Bennett, who's also one of the series' most recognized characters. Now you can pick her up thanks to a new cosmetic pack that's being added to the game's existing Silent Hill crossover content.

Dead by Daylight's Silent Hill Legends Collection is adding a special Cybil Bennett Legendary Set. This turns Cheryl Mason into Cybil Bennett and allows players to step into the shoes of the Silent Hill's police officer who originally patrolled the town in search of a lost little girl. The full set contains the Honorable Cop haircut and The Brahm's Police Department shirt and pants. The full Cybil Bennett Legendary Set can be picked up for 1,485 Auric Cells, so save up your in-game currency.

This adds to the content from Chapter 16 of Dead by Daylight, which introduced a special Silent Hill collaboration with Konami. Players explore the Midwich Elementary School map just as series fans recognize it. As they explore the halls, they must avoid The Executioner, better known as the iconic Pyramid Head. More information on the Silent Hill update can be found on the Dead by Daylight website.

Dead by Daylight and its various updates are available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Look for it to also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X with a handful of graphical improvements. This is on top of the grahipcal improvements set to come to existing platforms via The Realm Beyond update. We'll have our eye out for more information on whatever's next for Behaviour Interactive's horror game, so keep it on Shacknews for continuing Dead by Daylight coverage.