2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Dead by Daylight announced for PS5 & Xbox Series X with graphics update coming

Behaviour Interactive is gearing up for a launch on next-gen systems this coming holiday season, and it starts with a major graphical update coming soon.
TJ Denzer
2

As we near ever closer to the new era of consoles, many different popular and ongoing games are taking the steps to make the jump. The latest of these games is Behaviour Interactive’s popular asymmetrical multiplayer, Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight has been revealed to be coming to the Xbox Series X and PS5 around their launch days this coming Holiday 2020. And the road to next-gen launch begins with a major graphical update coming soon.

Behaviour Interactive teased the upcoming changes to Dead by Daylight with a new video series, The Realm Beyond, launched on the game’s YouTube channel on September 1, 2020. The video shows off a number of graphical improvements to familiar environments through the Dead by Daylight map collection, often showing full-on overhauls from where the game was to where its headed. This was punctuated by the fact that something major is occurring on September 8. “The future starts September 8,” the video teases. Whether that’s when this graphical update launches or we’ll get another great reveal remains to be seen.

Behaviour Interactive has been doing amazing things with Dead by Daylight in recent years. The game has seen crossovers a-plenty with characters from Left 4 Dead joining the survivor side while a host of iconic horror villains including Freddie Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street and, most recently, Pyramid Head from Silent Hill joined the murderer side of the equation. This has come alongside a neverending slew of graphics, quality-of-life, and other improvements, such as crossplay, to make the game even better.

With its upcoming launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X, we’re excited to see what Dead by Daylight will have for us in these coming months. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and information, here at Shacknews. You can also learn more about Dead by Daylight's The Realm Beyond on the game's website.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

