How to change to keyboard controls - Among Us Learn how to change to the keyboard controls in Among Us.

By default, Among Us utilizes a touch-like control system on the PC that has players moving and clicking where they want to go with their mouse. Thankfully, you can set the game up to use mouse and keyboard, and doing so is quite easy. In this guide, we’ll break down how to change to keyboard controls in Among Us.

How to change to keyboard controls

While Among Us defaults to just using your mouse to play on PC, those who want a little more freedom with the control can swap over to a keyboard and mouse hybrid controls scheme.

Changing to keyboard controls is actually really easy.

To change to keyboard controls, players are going to want to head into the Settings from the main menu in Among us. The number of options here are pretty limited, but make sure you’re in the General tab. You should see a section (the very first actually) in here called Controls. To swap to keyboard controls all you need to do is ensure that Mouse+Keyboard is selected in this area.

Now that you’ve got the keyboard controls turned on, let’s go over some handy keybindings to make note of.

Among Us PC keybinds Action Name Keybinding Forward W or Up Arrow Backward S or Down Arrow Left A or Left Arrow Right D or Right Arrow Use (Also opens Sabotage Map) E or Space Report Body R Open Map Tab Kill (as Impostor) Q Minigame Interaction Mouse Only

As you can see, the controls for Among Us are actually very simple, which makes it such an easy game to play. If you’re looking for more in-depth information on the basics of the game, though, you can head over to our guide on how to play Among Us. We’ve also put together a handful of important tips for Impostors, as well as another guide detailing some strategies for Crewmates.

Among Us has become quite a hit over the past several months. Now that you know how to change to keyboard controls, you can memorize the required controls and work towards becoming the best Impostor or Crewmate that you can be.