2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

How to change to keyboard controls - Among Us

Learn how to change to the keyboard controls in Among Us.
Josh Hawkins
By default, Among Us utilizes a touch-like control system on the PC that has players moving and clicking where they want to go with their mouse. Thankfully, you can set the game up to use mouse and keyboard, and doing so is quite easy. In this guide, we’ll break down how to change to keyboard controls in Among Us.

How to change to keyboard controls

While Among Us defaults to just using your mouse to play on PC, those who want a little more freedom with the control can swap over to a keyboard and mouse hybrid controls scheme.

how to change to keyboard controls - among us
Changing to keyboard controls is actually really easy.

To change to keyboard controls, players are going to want to head into the Settings from the main menu in Among us. The number of options here are pretty limited, but make sure you’re in the General tab. You should see a section (the very first actually) in here called Controls. To swap to keyboard controls all you need to do is ensure that Mouse+Keyboard is selected in this area.

Now that you’ve got the keyboard controls turned on, let’s go over some handy keybindings to make note of.

Among Us PC keybinds
Action Name Keybinding
Forward W or Up Arrow
Backward S or Down Arrow
Left A or Left Arrow
Right D or Right Arrow
Use (Also opens Sabotage Map) E or Space
Report Body R
Open Map Tab
Kill (as Impostor) Q
Minigame Interaction Mouse Only

As you can see, the controls for Among Us are actually very simple, which makes it such an easy game to play. If you’re looking for more in-depth information on the basics of the game, though, you can head over to our guide on how to play Among Us. We’ve also put together a handful of important tips for Impostors, as well as another guide detailing some strategies for Crewmates.

Among Us has become quite a hit over the past several months. Now that you know how to change to keyboard controls, you can memorize the required controls and work towards becoming the best Impostor or Crewmate that you can be.

