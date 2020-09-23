How to play as a Crewmate - Among Us Here are the best ways to play as a Crewmate in Among Us.

If you’ve spent some time with Innersloth’s Among Us, then you’re familiar with the Crewmate/Impostor dynamic. More often than not, you will be assigned the role of a Crewmate, tasked with completing all of your objectives and/or discovering the Impostors among the group before they slaughter all of the Crewmates. There’s a lot that goes into playing accordingly as one of the game’s “good guys,” so we’ve put together this guide to help you understand how to play as a Crewmate in Among Us.

How to win as a Crewmate in Among Us

There are two ways to win a game of Among Us as a Crewmate. First, you and the other Crewmates can complete all of your tasks, filling up the green progress bar in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. This will trigger the victory screen and end the match. It’s important to know that even if a Crewmate is killed by an Impostor, they will still need to complete their tasks as a ghost in order to win the game.

You can also win a game of Among Us as a Crewmate by discovering the Impostors and ejecting them through the airlock. When bodies are found, or an emergency meeting is called, players can choose to vote a player out if they strongly suspect that they are an Impostor. Depending on what the game setting is, there can be between one and three Impostors in a match. Once all of the Impostors are gone, the victory screen will pop up and the match will end.

How to find the Impostor in Among Us

As a Crewmate, it’s vital that you are able to accurately identify and expose Impostors. Falsely accusing and ejecting Crewmates is a surefire way to lose a match. If you’re going to accuse somebody of being an Impostor, make sure you’ve got the information to back it up. There are key factors and traits that you’ll need to keep a sharp eye out for in order to properly determine who the Impostors are in Among Us.

First up, if you see anybody commit a kill or use a vent, they are an Impostor, no questions asked. Crewmates can not kill or use the vents, so there literally isn’t any other evidence needed. That being said, you will still need to convince your fellow Crewmates of what you witnessed. When an Impostor knows that they’re caught, they will often try to flip the script and state that you were the one who killed a player, or used a vent. If there were no other witnesses, it can quickly become a matter of he said, she said.

Because of this, you’ll always need additional information to convince the other Crewmates who the Impostor is. Having an Alibi that can confirm they saw you doing a task, or helping to repair a sabotage, will help you maintain your innocence as you attempt to prove another player is the Impostor. If the other player can’t prove that they did a task, or was in a location far from the body, they’re more likely to be voted out.

Exposing Impostors in Among Us

Outside of killing and hopping into vents, watch out for other suspicious player behavior that may tip you off to an Impostor. If someone seems like they’re just wandering around aimlessly, watch them closely. Also, if you feel like you’re being followed or chased, try to get to a location with other players in order to deter the Impostor. In severe cases, make your way to the emergency meeting button. Be aware that you only get one use of the emergency meeting button per game, so use wisely.

Impostors are also known to fake tasks to seem like a regular Crewmate. If you suspect that a player is faking a task, watch as they finish the task and see if the green task bar moves forward. If it doesn’t, you just caught somebody faking a task. Some tasks have visual cues that signify their completion. For example, the bio scan task.

Speaking of the bio scan, this is an easy way to 100% clear a fellow player as a Crewmate. Impostors can not step onto the bio scanner and receive a scan, so if you see somebody do it, they’re definitely a Crewmate. Being able to clear other Crewmates helps in narrowing down the pool of suspects.

When it comes to the meetings pay attention to how the other players interact with each other. If there’s a specific player that is quick to jump the gun and immediately vote for another, there’s a chance they could be an Impostor trying to divert attention from themself. Impostors tend to be extremely agreeable with anybody that suspects a player other than them. If you notice two players that are constantly vouching for one another and keeping themselves out of trouble, be wary. You may have two Impostors working as alibis for each other.

Now that you know how to play as a Crewmate in Among Us, you're ready to put those detective skills to work.