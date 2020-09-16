ShackStream: Indie-licious's PAX Online explores Morbid: The Seven Acolytes & Ikulinati

PAX Online is far from over and we can’t, we won’t, and we don’t stop at Indie-licious either. There are just too many great indies to check out this week! With that in mind, today’s stream takes a dive into demos of Morbid: The Seven Acolytes and Inkulinati.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes comes to us from Still Running and Merge Games, while Inkulinati is the work of Yaza Games. Morbid is, as you might guess, quite dark. It explores a punk fantasy world in which terrible creatures and Lovecraftian horrors challenge the player in gruesome Souls-like combat. It’s going to get quite a bit bloody as we fight to survive this savage action RPG. Inkulinati is quite a bit more of a tepid and lighthearted affair. Inspired by the pages of medieval marginalia, players will guide an army of medieval animals to victory in turn based RPG combat.

We’re going live with both of these games on Indie-licious at 3:30p.m. PT / 6:30p.m. ET today on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch them live in the embedded video below.

We hope you’re ready for a wealth of indie gaming goodness this week because Indie-licious is running streams all week long in honor of PAX Online and the many indie games we’d be covering the heck out of if we were there. It’s not just one Indie-licious livestream this week, but every day, Monday to Thursday as we check out a wealth of new, interesting, and upcoming indie games.

PAX Online means Indie-licious is going overtime, friends. Tune in, check out some indies, and enjoy the show as we go live shortly with Morbid: The Seven Acolytes and Inkulinati!