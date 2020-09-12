PAX Online livestream schedule - how to watch Get a look at the PAX Online livestream schedule and learn how to watch the various streams taking place this weekend.

PAX Online is kicking off this weekend and those wanting to check out the event can do so with this handy livestream schedule. We’ll also go over how to watch the various events that PAX Online has available, so let’s dive right in.

PAX Online livestream schedule and how to watch

If you’re looking for a breakdown of the PAX Online livestream schedule, then you can find a complete overview of all the various events taking place by heading over to the official website. The fine folks at PAX have done a great job breaking it all down with a nice easy-to-follow graphic that you can scroll through and click on to learn more details.

While we’d love to go over all the great panels and events taking place this weekend, there are just far too many for us to include them in this article. Instead, we’re going to highlight a couple of panels that we think are worth checking out and you can view the full schedule for more details about the rest of the online event.

Of course, there are plenty of other great panels taking place during PAX Online this week. The event itself will last from Saturday September 12, 2020, to Sunday September 20, 2020. The various panels and streams will take place across four different PAX branded Twitch channels including PAX, PAX2, PAX3, and PAXARENA. You can clink the names of each channel to be taken directly to those channels, where you can see any current events that are currently ongoing at the time.

Now that you know how to watch the PAX Online livestream event, be sure to keep your eyes on Shacknews' PAX topic as we’ll be sure to cover any big announcements that come out of the virtual proceedings.