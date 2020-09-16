Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase September event coming this week The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase September 2020 event will show off new details on a collection of third-party titles for the Switch this Thursday.

It’s a packed week for technology and gaming between Apple, Oculus, and PlayStation, but Nintendo decided they were going to get in on the action as well. A new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase has been announced for this week and will be showing off new reveals on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games. The presentation is set to happen this coming Thursday.

Nintendo made the surprise announcement of the September Direct Mini: Partner Showcase via the Nintendo of America Twitter on the evening of September 15, 2020. Apparently, on September 17, 2020 at 7a.m. PT / 10a.m. ET, the new Direct Mini will appear on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. As a Partner Showcase, that means we likely won’t see any updates on Nintendo properties such as the recent Mario 35th Anniversary collection of games and products, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates.

Tune in 9/17 at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase, featuring information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch titles exclusively from our publishing partners. pic.twitter.com/nidlz0AnWV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

Regardless of the fact that we won’t get to see any of Nintendo’s first-party goods in this presentation, the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcases have been a good way for Nintendo to show off other cool things coming to the Switch. Last month's presentation saw the reveal of games like Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, as well as the Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, which brought the classic RPG trilogy from the Game Boy together for play on the Switch. There’s no telling what Nintendo has in store for this upcoming Partner Showcase, but there’s always usually at least a couple good things in the mix.

Nintendo is shoving its way into a pretty packed week of gaming and technology events with its latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase and we’ll be here for it. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for reveals and announcements from the event.