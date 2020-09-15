Call of Duty: Warzone may be coming to mobile devices A job listing on Activision's career page indicates the popular battle royale game might be ported to mobile.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a smash hit in the highly competitive battle royale genre. Part of its success can be attributed to the fact there is no price point barrier and that it’s Call of Duty. Now, it seems that Warzone will be available to even more players as it looks to be ported to mobile devices.

Call of Duty: Warzone job listing hints at mobile release

The story of Call of Duty: Warzone being ported to mobile devices was reported on by Keshav Bhat of Charlie Intel on September 15, 2020. It seems that a now-removed job posting on Activision’s careers page was looking for an Executive Producer to handle adapting Warzone to mobile.

According to Bhat’s piece, Activision was in search of an applicant who would be able to perform the following functions:

Shape the mobile game product through driving creative alignment across mobile dev teams and stakeholders across all disciplines

Frame WHAT the game needs and WHY elements are in, out or meet quality standards during development

Harvest, adapt and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation

Improve upon the Warzone formula by proposing and producing mobile-specific additions and changes to features to ensure a best-in-class mobile experience that players will love

Serve as primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team for clarity and decisions on user-facing features, UX and overall quality

The job has since been filled, which is good news for those hoping to experience Warzone while on the go. With an Executive Producer secured, players could be looking at a different Call of Duty mobile experience in the not-to-distant future.

This isn’t the only good news Call of Duty players have received recently. Treyarch revealed that Warzone players won’t lose progression when Cold War arrives on November 13. This shift to an evolving, games-as-a-service focus for some games can certainly be more consumer-friendly when done correctly.

With Black Ops Cold War arriving this year, and the Activision job listing for an Executive Producer to handle Warzone mobile, it’s looking good for Call of Duty fans. Be sure to check out the Shacknews 2020 video game release dates calendar for a complete list of all games coming out this year.