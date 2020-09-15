ShackStream: The Indie-licious PAX Online Spectacular explores Crown Trick & Going Under During PAX Online week, Indie-licious is too big to contain to one day. Tune in as we check out demos of NEXT Studios' Crown Trick and Aggro Crab's Going Under!

It’s a strange time for me, friendos. PAX Online is this week. It’s a time when I would usually be traveling, getting a first-hand look at indie games, and doing all sorts of coverage on them. Unfortunately, COVID-19 shot all of our plans to kingdom come. The silver lining? Now there’s PAX Online, which digitally celebrates all the good things we would have seen at a physical PAX. And in honor of it, we’re going live with some PAX Online-featured indie gaming demos on Indie-licious!

Today’s PAX Online Spectacular stream of Indie-licious we’re taking a look at NEXT Studios’ Crown Trick and Aggro Crab’s Going Under. Crown Trick is a top-down pixelated adventure in which a procedurally generated maze will task you with utilizing the elements in turn-based combat to conquer the nasty denizens of its confines. Going Under is also a dungeon crawler, but in this one, we’ll battle through the deadly precudurally generated offices of failed tech startups with the power of office supplies.

You can catch both these games as we go live with them on Indie-licious at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel. You can also watch it live below.

We hope you’re ready for a wealth of indie gaming goodness this week because Indie-licious is running streams all week long in honor of PAX Online and the many indie games we’d be covering the heck out of if we were there. It’s not just one Indie-licious livestream this week, but every day, Monday to Thursday as we check out a wealth of new, interesting, and upcoming indie games.

As always, we'd like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for tuning in and making projects like Indie-licious possible.

PAX Online means Indie-licious is going overtime, friends. Tune in, check out some indies, and enjoy the show as we go live shortly with Crown Trick and Going Under!