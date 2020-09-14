ShackStream: Indie-licious is skipping town or dying trying in Darksburg

Sometimes you just have to know when to exit a bad situation. Arguably, one of those times is when every single fellow around you is part of an amassed undead horde with a hunger for your mortal flesh. Indie-licious enjoys a delicious meal as much of the next, but on today’s ShackStream, we’re taking ourselves off the menu.

Darksburg comes to us from Shiro Games, having launched on Steam in Early Access earlier this year, with a full launch on September 23, 2020. A top-down co-op roguelite game, the medieval town of Darksburg seems to have sprung a nasty infestation of undead before our characters realized what was going on. Now, as one of several classes who have survived the outbreak this far, players will work together or alone to escape the ever-changing city, gathering loot, gaining perks, and taking on various undead creatures as you seek your escape.

Join us as we channel the spirit of Snake Plissken and try to escape from Darksburg on today’s Indie-licious livestream, where we look new and interesting indie games every Monday at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch the stream live just below.

We hope you’re ready for a wealth of indie gaming goodness this week because Darksburg marks the first of a weeklong event of Indie-licious streams in honor of PAX Online and the many indie games we’d be covering the heck out of if we were there. It’s not just one Indie-licious livestream this week, but every day, Monday to Thursday as we check out a wealth of new, interesting, and upcoming indie games.

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for tuning in and making projects like Indie-licious possible. Your support and engagement makes each of our endeavors all the more fun. If for some reason, you’re not subscribed to Shacknews on Twitch, but you have an Amazon Prime account, don’t forget that you can link your Amazon Prime and Prime Gaming accounts together to get a free subscription each month. Don’t have Amazon Prime for some reason? You can still subscribe all month long through September through Twitch’s SUBtember event.

The dead don’t rest and we’re ready to get while the getting’s good, so join us in our escape from Darksburg as Indie-licious goes live shortly.