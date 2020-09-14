Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will go fully online in January Just like SGDQ before it, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will also go online in January to support the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Games Done Quick is coming off a successful week of fundraising for Doctors Without Borders. This year's Summer Games Done Quick was more of a challenge than normal because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the event to be held entirely online. Once the week was over, January's Awesome Games Done Quick was in a state of limbo, with viewers unsure whether that would also have to go virtual. It didn't take long for GDQ to answer that question, because on Monday, the team announced that Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will also be going online to kick off the new year.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 will run from January 3-10 and will support the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This will operate just as SGDQ 2020 did with runners participating directly from their homes. Hosts will also stream from their home setups and keep the week moving along. Awesome Games Done Quick normally runs during the annual MAGFest, but MAGFest was officially canceled last week. Rather than attempt to wrangle a new venue in these uncertain times, AGDQ 2021 will go back to the online format that allowed SGDQ 2020 to raise over $2.3 million.

"While we eagerly await the day we can see our speedrun family and friends again, we will be continuing with an online format for AGDQ 2021 so that we can continue to observe best practices in keeping our community safe in the midst of COVID-19," GDQ Director of Marketing and Business Development Kasumi Yogi said via press release. "We hope that conditions surrounding the pandemic improve so we can return to a venue for future events."

Yogi had also floated the possibility of having to take AGDQ 2021 online during an exclusive interview with Shacknews prior to SGDQ 2020.

Since Summer Games Done Quick ran so late this year due to the pandemic, it doesn't leave a lot of time before AGDQ 2021 is set to begin. Keep an eye out in the weeks ahead for more information on the next event's schedule and be sure to watch the Games Done Quick website for more information.