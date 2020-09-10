Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition coming Holiday 2020

It has felt like the greatest travesty for a long time that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has been unplayable on any platforms for so long after being delisted from playable platforms back in 2014. Now, at least one great wrong is being righted. Ubisoft has announced Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition, which will bring the original game, its DLC, and more features to modern consoles this coming holiday.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition was announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10, 2020. A grand collaboration between Ubisoft Montreal and creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is an amazing encapsulation of the comics and movie in one fantastic co-op beat’em-up experience for up to four players. The Complete Edition will bring all of the content that ever came out for the game together in one lovely package for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this coming Holiday 2020. There’s no word on PS5 or Xbox Series X just yet, but check out the trailer just below to see more.

This story is still developing…