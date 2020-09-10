Watch the Ubisoft Forward September livestream here Curious to see what Ubisoft has in the works? You can watch the Ubisoft Forward September livestream right here.

The last Ubisoft Forward we tuned into was – for all intents and purposes – a little disappointing. If you’re a fan of the Ubisoft franchises, then you’re going to want to tune into today’s latest episode of Ubisoft Forward, where the gaming giant will breakdown everything it has in the pipeline. With Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming later this year, we’re hoping the Ubisoft Forward September livestream holds at least a few surprises.

Watch the Ubisoft Forward September livestream here

If you’re looking forward to seeing what Ubisoft has in the works, then you can do so when the stream kicks off later this morning. The stream will actually start around 11 a.m. PDT, when Ubisoft breaks down news and content for games like Brawlhalla, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and more. After an hour of smaller news, the big reveals and announcements will kick off at 12 p.m. PDT, including updates on Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and even “a few surprises”. If you’re a fan of Ubisoft games, then you do not want to miss this stream.

You can tune into the stream via the official Ubisoft YouTube channel, or with the embed that we’ve included above. We expect the stream to last until around 1 p.m. PDT, possibly longer, and it should come with quite a bit of news about Ubisoft’s upcoming projects.

You can, of course, catch all the news in our own breakouts by sticking around our Ubisoft Forward topic. We’ll be watching the event live and sharing any big breakouts that we see, which should make it easy to stay in the loop.

Now that you know where and how to watch the Ubisoft Forward September livestream, make sure you set a reminder and tune in at 11 a.m. PDT for the latest news and announcements.