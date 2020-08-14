Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Creator revealed Ubisoft has recently contacted him Coming up on the game and film's 10th Anniversary, could we finally see the lost Scott Pilgrim beat'em-up make an appearance on modern consoles?

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World was a pretty good movie made into a pretty good video game back in 2010. More than just a cash-in to go with the film, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game was actually its own great bit of fun, featuring awesome 4-player co-op gameplay in the vein of River City Ransom with fun nods to the comics, movie, and pop culture in general strewn about its colorful world. Alas, the game was delisted from platforms in 2014, likely due to licensing issues. That said, there may be hope.

On the decade anniversary of both the movie and game, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World creator Bryan Lee O'Malley recently revealed that Ubisoft had recently made contact with him, and film director Edgar Wright is also apparently working on the matter. On August 13, 2020, in a cavalcade of reminiscing about the Scott Pilgrim movie on its 10-year anniversary, Edgar Wright revealed that he and other staff were working on the video game situation. Alongside this, O’Malley would reveal on the same day that Ubisoft (original publisher of the game) had just recently reached out to him.

There was a lot to love about Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game, and many would argue it's a tragedy that it's been unplayable on any platform for so long.

Take it with a grain of salt until something official is revealed because people have been asking for a return or re-release of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game for years, but it is at least promising that on the 10th anniversary of both movie and game, the major forces behind the game are talking about it again. Ubisoft may have plenty of other things to worry about right now given recent events around the company such as having to fire another executive for sexual and toxic misconduct allegations, but even Ubi should probably recognize when the time is right and money is being left on the table.

We’d certainly jump back in for a pixel and chiptune-infused boyfriend beat-down if Scott Pilgrim made a return on modern consoles. Would you? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.