For Honor Year 4, Season 3: Resistance is coming next week

For Honor has been stabbing, slashing, and generally kicking about for over four years with plenty of content to show for it in the way of new warriors, cosmetic rewards, and other new content, but it’s getting a fresh injection of new content pretty soon. For Honor Year 4, Season 3: Resistance is on the way, and we’ll be able to start playing it next week.

For Honor Year 4, Season 3: Resistance was announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10, 2020. Slated to arrive on September 17, 2020 on all available platforms, For Honor: Resistance seems to be setting up a narrative in which players will be overthrowing a tyrant. You can check out the story trailer for For Honor: Resistance just below.

