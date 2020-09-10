New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

For Honor Year 4, Season 3: Resistance is coming next week

The latest season of For Honor is brining new content to the game, and we won't be waiting long to play it. It's coming September 17.
TJ Denzer
1

For Honor has been stabbing, slashing, and generally kicking about for over four years with plenty of content to show for it in the way of new warriors, cosmetic rewards, and other new content, but it’s getting a fresh injection of new content pretty soon. For Honor Year 4, Season 3: Resistance is on the way, and we’ll be able to start playing it next week.

For Honor Year 4, Season 3: Resistance was announced during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10, 2020. Slated to arrive on September 17, 2020 on all available platforms, For Honor: Resistance seems to be setting up a narrative in which players will be overthrowing a tyrant. You can check out the story trailer for For Honor: Resistance just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

