Chris King talks 30XX development, crafting a sequel, & roguelike level design Batterystaple Games founder and game designer Chris King took the time to talk to us about the development of his studio's roguelike platforming sequel, 30XX.

30XX is already well on its way to impressing us here at Shacknews. An early alumni of the Indie-licious streams during its demo time in the Steam Game Festival Summer Edition event, we were wowed by the aesthetic, music, and fantastic gameplay of even the early edition of the game. A few months later, we were lucky to get together with 30XX developer Batterystaple Games’ Founder Chris King to talk all about 30XX, including a playthrough of the latest content in the game during its Gamescom 2020 update.

Currently slated for a full launch sometime in 2021 with Steam early access on the way and an early alpha demo out now, 30XX is a game full of current playability in its demo and forthcoming updates in the near future. A Gamescom 2020 update saw an all-new level environment come to the game in the form of the Clockzone. Chris King took the time to demonstrate the new content in the demo. That included engaging in a full interview about the design philosophies behind the sequel to Batterstaple’s previous 20XX, as well as fascinating insight on the design process behind creating a level for 30XX

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the entire interview is in how 30XX has evolved over its predecessor, what lessons were learned in art, mechanics, and especially co-op play. Moreover, King also goes into fascinating detail of the roguelike elements of 30XX. The game can throw any form of level design and hazards at the player and making sure that the designs fit together to properly form a working level was an interesting part of the development process. Moreover, for those interested in the roadmap of early access and launch for 30XX, King goes into some detail about what to expect, when it can be expected, the possibility of further consoles outside of Steam.

