ShackStream: Indie-licious Steam Game Festival 2020 Summer Edition spectacular Join us on a special Indie-licious as we take a look at some Steam Game Festival 2020 Summer Edition demos including 30XX and Rustler.

It’s a fresh new Monday and the indie games, they are a-poppin’. The Steam Game Festival 2020 Summer Edition may have ended, but we’ve got some demos you’ve got to see in the wake of the event. That’s right. It’s a special ShackStream Indie-licious Steam Game Festival 2020 Summer Edition spectacular featuring 30XX and Rustler!

There were a lot of great game demos on display this last weekend via the Steam Game Festival. Far too many to play in one Indie-licious, but we certainly did check out a few here at Shacknews. Among the many titles available were Batterystaple Games’ 30XX and Jutsu Games’ Rustler (Grand Theft Horse). Both games are in extreme early Alpha, so no judgement please, but had a great time with them nonethless. 30XX is a roguelike title similar to Mega Man X in which you challenge randomly generated run n’ gun platforming levels. Meanwhile, Rustler is like early top-down Grand Theft Auto, but set in ye olde medieval times.

Join us as we check out these games as we do each Monday with the latest and most interesting indie games on the Indie-licious ShackStream. You can catch it at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel or tune in just below on the embedded video.

As always, we’d like to say thank you to our viewers, supporters, and subscribers. Y’all make everything we do at Shacknews possible and more worthwhile. Not a subscriber yet? Just a reminder: If you happen to be subscribed to Amazon Prime, then you’re getting a free Twitch subscription each month to do with as you please. If you’ve got that free subscription and don’t know what to do with it, we’d be happy to have it here at Shacknews. If you need a hand, be sure to check out our guide on linking Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

It’s a double-header on Indie-licious, so be sure to tune in as we rock some Steam Game Festival 2020 Summer Edition goodness with 30XX and Rustler. And be sure to check out our other Steam Game Festival previews, including Spinch, Bot Rods, Just Die Already, and more.