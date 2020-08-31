How to fix Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset Many players have found themselves suffering from their progress being reset when playing Wasteland 3 in co-op mode. Here's how to fix it.

Co-op is by far one of the most impressive new features being added to the series in Wasteland 3, and many players are excited to experience the ever-evolving world with their friends. Unfortunately, some players have started running into issues with their Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset randomly. Thankfully, there is a bit of a workaround until inXile can figure out exactly what the issue is. Here’s what you need to do to fix it and keep your progress from being reset.

How to fix Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset

If you’re having issues with your Wasteland 3 progress being reset when playing co-op, then you’ve probably found yourself suffering from some frustration. Don’t fret too much, though, as inXile is currently looking into the issue. Until a final resolution is found, the developer has released some info to help players work around the problem.

Many players have found themselves experience save issues in their quest to bring the Patriarch's kids home.

Basically, players are going to want to disable auto-saves as it appears that the progression bug is somehow tied to how the game handles auto-saves. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific date for the fix just yet, but inXile has stated that it has one in the works and is expecting to drop it sometime this week. So, if you’re having issues with your co-op progression being reset in Wasteland 3, then you’re going to want to rely on manual saves for the time being.

If you continue to have issues with your game, then you should definitely check out the known issues page on the game’s official Steam community page, as inXile has already broken down quite a few issues and offered some nice workarounds as temporary fixes. Of course, we will continue to watch this particular problem and report on when it has been completely fixed.

