How to fix Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset

Many players have found themselves suffering from their progress being reset when playing Wasteland 3 in co-op mode. Here's how to fix it.
Josh Hawkins
3

Co-op is by far one of the most impressive new features being added to the series in Wasteland 3, and many players are excited to experience the ever-evolving world with their friends. Unfortunately, some players have started running into issues with their Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset randomly. Thankfully, there is a bit of a workaround until inXile can figure out exactly what the issue is. Here’s what you need to do to fix it and keep your progress from being reset.

How to fix Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset

If you’re having issues with your Wasteland 3 progress being reset when playing co-op, then you’ve probably found yourself suffering from some frustration. Don’t fret too much, though, as inXile is currently looking into the issue. Until a final resolution is found, the developer has released some info to help players work around the problem.

how to fix wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset
Many players have found themselves experience save issues in their quest to bring the Patriarch's kids home.

Basically, players are going to want to disable auto-saves as it appears that the progression bug is somehow tied to how the game handles auto-saves. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific date for the fix just yet, but inXile has stated that it has one in the works and is expecting to drop it sometime this week. So, if you’re having issues with your co-op progression being reset in Wasteland 3, then you’re going to want to rely on manual saves for the time being.

If you continue to have issues with your game, then you should definitely check out the known issues page on the game’s official Steam community page, as inXile has already broken down quite a few issues and offered some nice workarounds as temporary fixes. Of course, we will continue to watch this particular problem and report on when it has been completely fixed.

Now that you know how to fix your Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset, make sure you check out the rest of our Wasteland 3 topic for even more helpful guides and content, like our guide on how to deal with The Prisoner.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    August 31, 2020 1:45 PM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, How to fix Wasteland 3 co-op progression being reset

    • Zolneirz legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 31, 2020 2:36 PM

      solution: don't play until GOTY edition

    • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 31, 2020 2:58 PM

      Article could use a little clarification. Is the coop save overwriting the single player autosave? If you lost your autosave is there any way to recover it?

      • Joshua Hawkins mercury mega
        reply
        August 31, 2020 5:49 PM

        If your autosave is overridden there isn't anyway to get it back as far as I know, unfortunately.

        As far as what is causing the overwriting, I'm not 100% sure and inXile didn't really break it down either. From what it sounded like, though, was the singleplayer file was somehow causing the world to "reset" when moving between zones. It's a really weird issue, tbh.

