How to respec - Wasteland 3 Learn how to respec in Wasteland 3 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The skills and abilities that you choose for your characters are of the utmost importance in games like Wasteland 3. That’s why many times players will find themselves wanting to respec or change up these choices by completely wiping the slate clean. Those looking to learn how to respec in Wasteland 3 will need to know a couple of things. Let’s get started.

Unfortunately, unlike a lot of RPGs out there, Wasteland 3 doesn’t offer any way to respec your characters – at least not one that we’ve discovered so far. Because of the importance of skills and abilities and making sure your characters are set up the best way possible, the option to constantly create new Rangers for your party is exceptionally useful.

You can create – or just hire – new Rangers by heading to Ranger HQ outside of Colorado Springs. Once here, speak with Sergei Greatski. This is where you’ll manage your Ranger party, including creating or recruiting new characters.

While you can't respec, you can create new characters by talking to Sergei Greatski in the War Room.

When managing your party, you’ll have the ability to recruit and create. While the recruits can give a good basis to start with, if you really need to fill a hole in your party’s abilities and skills, then you’re going to want to create a character from scratch. This can be pretty daunting if you don’t know what all the skills are, so just take your time, read through the popups that each one gives, and make the best choices. I also found it helpful to write down a list of all the skills that I needed or wanted to hit in my party and started from there.

Now that you know a bit more about the respec process in Wasteland 3, you can dive in and start setting your party up for a more perfect composition.