How to play co-op - Wasteland 3 Learn how to team up with your friends and play co-op in Wasteland 3.

Wasteland 3 is an absolute treat to play, but the experience can be made even better by teaming up with a friend in the game’s built-in multiplayer system. If you’re trying to play through Wasteland 3 with a friend, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know to jump in and play co-op in inXile’s latest hit RPG.

How to play co-op

Those wanting to play alongside their friends will be able to do so right from the start of the game. All you need to do is head to the Multiplayer option on the main menu. This will bring up a page with a couple of different selections including:

Lobby Browser

Direct Connection

If you want to join a random game, you can do so through the Lobby Browser. This will showcase a selection of different available co-op games, and you can join pretty much any that you see in the listing. If you want to play directly with a friend, though, you’re going to need to use the Direct Connection feature.

You can join or host a game from the Direct Connect option in the Multiplayer section of Wasteland 3's menu.

Direct Connection essentially allows you to connect straight to your co-op partner’s game using their public IP address. This can usually be found by simply googling “what is my IP address” and then copying the address that it gives you to your friends. You’ll also host your games from this location by pressing the Host Game option.

When hosting a game, you can choose to load into a save file that you have already created, or you can create a brand-new game to start off in. No matter what you decide, getting things started is actually pretty easy and straightforward.

Now that you have a better grasp of how to play co-op, make sure you check out the rest of our Wasteland 3 guides for even more in-depth content.