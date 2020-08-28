Call of Duty League Championship: Prize pool, schedule, and how to watch Your definitive guide for watching the end of the inaugural Call of Duty League season. Here's everything you need to know.

It absolutely has not been an easy road here for the Call of Duty League's inaugural season. Nobody expected the COVID-19 pandemic to play out the way it has, affecting almost every facet of esports. But all roads have led to this weekend, the Call of Duty League Championship. The top four teams in the game are ready to do battle to determine the champions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. All of the action will unfold online and Shacknews is here with everything you need to know.

How much is the Call of Duty League Championship prize pool?

According to the COD League website, the Call of Duty League Championship prize pool sits at $4.6 million. Here's how the prize money is set to be distributed:

1st place - $1,500,000

2nd place - $900,000

3rd place - $600,000

4th place - $450,000

5th-6th place (OpTic Gaming Los Angeles/Toronto Ultra) - $300,000

7th-8th place (Florida Mutineers/New York Subliners) - $175,000

9th-10th place (Minnesots Rokkr/Paris Legion) - $100,000

The winning team will also receive a championship trophy, a championship ring, and a championship throne.

Call of Duty League Championship schedule

The Call of Duty League Championship has come down to four teams. The teams will battle it out on Saturday in a double-elimination format. The two remaining teams at the end of Saturday will advance to face each other on Sunday. All matches on Saturday are best-of-five and will consist of the following game types:

Map 1: Hardpoint

Map 2: Search and Destroy

Map 3: Domination

Map 4 (if necessary): Hardpoint

Map 5 (if necessary): Search and Destroy

The Grand Finals will be a best-of-nine format with the team coming out of the Winner's Bracket starting the set up 1-0. The finals will consist of the following game types:

Map 1: Hardpoint

Map 2: Search and Destroy

Map 3: Domination

Map 4: Hardpoint

Map 5 (if necessary): Search and Destroy

Map 6 (if necessary): Domination

Map 7 (if necessary): Hardpoint

Map 8 (if necessary): Search and Destroy

Here are the brackets:

The Call of Duty League Championship weekend will begin with the London Royal Ravens facing the Chicago Huntsmen on Saturday, August 29 at 2PM ET/11AM PT. The Atlanta FaZe will face the Dallas Empire in the Elimination Bracket at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT. The winner of the London/Chicago match will face the loser of the Atlanta/Dallas match to determine who meets the Atlanta/Dallas winner in the Grand Finals. The Grand Finals will take place on Sunday, August 30 at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship

The Call of Duty League Championship weekend can be seen in its entirety live on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. You can also watch directly from CallofDutyLeague.com or the COD companion app.

Call of Duty Championship League Drops/Black Ops Cold War beta keys

If you choose to watch the Call of Duty League Championship weekend on the Call of Duty League website or the COD companion app, you will be eligible for viewer rewards, which can be used in Call of Duty: Warzone. These are among the items you will receive for watching:

After 15 minutes: Glory Isn't Given emblem

After 30 minutes: Glory Isn't Given sticker

After 1 hour: Glory Isn't Given spray

After 1 hour, 30 minutes: Atlanta FaZe Player Card

After 2 hours: Dallas Empire Player Card

After 2 hours, 30 minutes: Chicago Huntsmen Player Card

After 3 hours: London Royal Ravens Player Card

After 4 hours: Glory Isn't Given Player Card

In addition to that, Saturday viewers will randomly be selected to receive CDL Champs Pack Codes for Call of Duty: Warzone. Sunday viewers will receive a special CDL Champs Knife Blueprint after watching for 30 minutes. Lastly, those who tune into the championship match will be eligible to receive random Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta codes.

In order to receive these drops, you must register with an Activision Account and give your platform preference, whether it be PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. More information on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta dates is coming soon.

How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship VODs

Activision will regularly update the Call of Duty League YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand.

Shacknews will be watching the Call of Duty League Championship this weekend. We'll have more throughout the weekend, including who comes out on top in the first season of the Call of Duty League.