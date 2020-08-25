Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck is Borderlands 3's next DLC The fourth of Borderlands 3's DLC collection will let us explore murderous minds in Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck.

It’s wild to think that we’re already coming up on a fourth offering of DLC for Borderlands 3, but here we are, and Gearbox Software has a doozy lined up for this next one. Have you ever wanted to know what it might be like in the murderous Swiss cheese brain of a psycho? Because you’re about to get that look when Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck takes you into the depths of his mind.

Gearbox Software revealed the Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck DLC for Borderlands 3 via a fresh new trailer on the Borderlands YouTube channel on August 25, 2020. Featuring the prominent character that first appeared as a DLC character in Borderlands 2, this time about, Borderlands explores the question of what goes through the mind of a psycho. Since Psycho Krieg is the closest thing to a (sort of) sensible psycho who won’t immediately sprint at you in a kill-or-be-killed situation in the Borderlands universe, the DLC puts him front and center. You can take a peek into the mystifying (or is it masochistic?) mind of Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck below.

Coming on September 10 to all available platforms, Borderlands 3’s fourth will have you getting back together with slightly more reserved lunatic Patricia Tannis in search of Vaulthalla: a fabled place that apparently drove many of the psychos insane with its knowledge. It seems a key to reaching this place is inside the mind of Krieg. So, in a questionable ploy to find the key, Tannis helps you enter Krieg’s mind where a menagerie of the bizarre awaits you, including trains through portals, giant bullet rides, and a looming representation of Krieg himself. It’s going to get weird to say the least.

Having been a prominent fixture of our 2019 and 2020 years of games with a great review, an award for Shacknews Best FPS of 2019, and even the honor of being one of the games we streamed with ICE-T, we can’t recommend more Borderlands 3 enough. Stay tuned as the DLC launches next month with plenty of fun to go with it.