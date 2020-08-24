Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free on GOG.com for 48 hours
Want to see where it all started for Croteam's answer to Duke? Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free right now on GOG.com, but you'd better act fast.
Of the many gaming franchises slated to make a return in 2020, few expected to see Serious Sam. Devolver Digital and Croteam's answer to franchises like Duke Nukem is indeed making a comeback with the upcoming Serious Sam 4, but some newer players may be wondering exactly how the whole series got started. If you've ever been curious about the franchise's beginning, now's the time to jump in, because Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free right now on GOG.com.
What exactly is the first Serious Sam about? Let's read through the description verbatim:
It should be noted that this is the original Serious Sam Classic version of the game, not the HD version that would be released in 2010
Serious Sam 4 was slated to release in August, but has since been pushed back to a September 24 arrival date. The original game should help kill some time between now and Sam's latest adventure. And newer players can learn more about his first-person shooting style and some of his unique enemies, like the Beheaded Kamikaze and its signature "AAAAAAAAHHH!"
But Serious Sam: The First Encounter is only free for the next two days. So if you want to pick up, be sure to claim it right now from GOG.com.
