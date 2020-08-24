Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free on GOG.com for 48 hours Want to see where it all started for Croteam's answer to Duke? Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free right now on GOG.com, but you'd better act fast.

Of the many gaming franchises slated to make a return in 2020, few expected to see Serious Sam. Devolver Digital and Croteam's answer to franchises like Duke Nukem is indeed making a comeback with the upcoming Serious Sam 4, but some newer players may be wondering exactly how the whole series got started. If you've ever been curious about the franchise's beginning, now's the time to jump in, because Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free right now on GOG.com.

What exactly is the first Serious Sam about? Let's read through the description verbatim:

In the near future, during their first interstellar travels, humans encounter a great evil that has been roaming the galaxy for the last few eons. This evil being is an incarnation of the last ancient immortals called Notorious Mental. Mental has set forth to wipe out the Human Race, just for fun, as it has with all the other civilizations in galactic history.

But the enemy has underestimated Earth’s defenses, a secret weapon left by the Sirians, an ancient race which fought against Mental on Earth in ancient times. This device, called the Timelock, will enable Special Forces veteran Sam 'Serious' Stone to return to the time of ancient Egypt and assassinate Mental, saving Mankind from extinction.

It should be noted that this is the original Serious Sam Classic version of the game, not the HD version that would be released in 2010

Serious Sam 4 was slated to release in August, but has since been pushed back to a September 24 arrival date. The original game should help kill some time between now and Sam's latest adventure. And newer players can learn more about his first-person shooting style and some of his unique enemies, like the Beheaded Kamikaze and its signature "AAAAAAAAHHH!"

But Serious Sam: The First Encounter is only free for the next two days. So if you want to pick up, be sure to claim it right now from GOG.com.