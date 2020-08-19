Resident Evil 7 is coming to the Xbox Game Pass in early September Capcom's hit horror game Resident Evil 7 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass alongside newer releases like Wasteland 3 and Crusader Kings 3.

It can be argued that Resident Evil 7 brought beautiful, terrifying life back to Capcom’s hit horror franchise after several previous games in the series took it in a very action heavy direction. The game is mostly wonderful for what it delivers in atmospheric creepiness and horror. It’s also one of the latest acquisitions for Microsoft on Xbox Game Pass. Resident Evil 7 will be available on the service starting in early September.

Microsoft announced Resident Evil 7 coming to Xbox Game Pass alongside a new slate of games in an Xbox Wire post on August 18, 2020. Starting on September 3, 2020, Resident Evil 7 will be playable on both console and PC versions of the Xbox Game Pass. Some other entries include co-op action dungeon crawler Darksiders: Genesis on August 20, isometric post-nuclear RPG Wasteland 3 on August 28, and medieval grand strategy Crusader Kings 3 on September 1. Players will also be able to partake in the recently announced Jurassic World DLC coming to Minecraft through Xbox Game Pass.

Resident Evil 7 is an another major pick-up for the Xbox Game Pass service, much lauded by fans for its unique take on the horror franchise. It’s move to first-person with a stalking presence chasing you through the area made for a terrifying good time. It was not only enough to score it high marks and praise in its Shacknews review, but Capcom recently reported that Resident Evil 7 is also now the highest selling game of the franchise. Clearly, players have enjoyed the dark and terrifying journey through the Baker property in their time with it.

If somehow you’ve missed out on Resident Evil 7 since its launch or want to re-explore the journey once more, be sure to keep an eye out on both PC and console versions when it comes to Xbox Game Pass on September 3. It could also be a good time in preparing for the next game in the series, Resident Evil Village.