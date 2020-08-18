Card Shark will have you cheating your way to the top on Nintendo Switch in 2021 Reigns creator Nerial will have you learning the finer points of swindling your way through card games in Card Shark, or possibly die trying.

It’s not easy being a cheater in gambling. Your every move is under scrutiny as you carefully use sleight-of-hand technique to manipulate the game to your advantage. If you fail, the consequences can be dire, depending on your opponent. Such is the tentative line presented in Card Shark, a card hustler game from developer Nerial coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Card Shark was announced with a trailer showing off its various sneaky gambling tricks on the Nintendo Indie World presentation on August 18, 2020.

