2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Card Shark will have you cheating your way to the top on Nintendo Switch in 2021

Reigns creator Nerial will have you learning the finer points of swindling your way through card games in Card Shark, or possibly die trying.
TJ Denzer
1

It’s not easy being a cheater in gambling. Your every move is under scrutiny as you carefully use sleight-of-hand technique to manipulate the game to your advantage. If you fail, the consequences can be dire, depending on your opponent. Such is the tentative line presented in Card Shark, a card hustler game from developer Nerial coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Card Shark was announced with a trailer showing off its various sneaky gambling tricks on the Nintendo Indie World presentation on August 18, 2020.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

