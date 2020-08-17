Fall Guys Battle of the Brands turns getting a skin into the game a charity event For the next two weeks, Mediatonic and Devolver Digital will let brands bid to get a skin into the game with the proceeds going to the Special Effect charity.

As interest has stayed on Mediatonic and Devolver Digital’s Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, the interest of brands and fans creating a number of wistful skins for the game has grown too. Groups like KFC, Red Bull, Panda Global, and many more would assuredly love to have a presence in one of the hottest indie games going right now. As a result, Mediatonic and Devolver are giving these groups a chance with a new “Battle of the Brands” sort of auction in which proceeds will go to the UK-based Special Effect charity.

Mediatonic announced the Battle of the Brands auction on the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Twitter on August 17, 2020. From now for the next two weeks (assumedly ending on August 31, 2020), brands will be able to bid for a shot at getting a skin into Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout. Pending paperwork and legitimacy of the bid, Mediatonic will design a skin of the brand to be represented in Fall Guys. The proceeds will be donated to Special Effect, a charity specialized in helping children with physical disabilities enjoy video games on a level playing field.

🚨 Rules:



After 2 Weeks, the highest bidder will win!



We will DM to confirm any boring legal paperwork, and then after they donate, we'll post it publicly to confirm!



If we decide that your brand is offensive/unsuitable, we will yeet your pledge out and pick the next highest! — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

Fall Guys has already hosted a number of cool crossover skins, including the Team Fortress 2 Scout skin from Valve and the Bulletkin skin from Enter/Exit the Gungeon from fellow Devolver Digital developer Dodge Roll Games. Quite a few brands such as esports org Panda Global and game-focused food brand KFC Gaming have shown interest, so this auction is arguably a great way to turn that into something that also does good for the community. And it's off to the races with groups like Warframe dev Digital Extremes putting up nearly $40k in just the first day.

To learn more about Special Effect, check out the group’s Twitter and be sure to follow Shacknews for an update on this Fall Guys Battle of the Brands event when it ends on August 31.