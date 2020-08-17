Fall Guys' latest crossover skin is Bulletkin from Enter & Exit the Gungeon Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout continues to add crossover skins to its fun library as Bulletkin from the Gungeon games becomes the latest costume in the store.

As Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout continues to be a popular game keeping the eyes of players, streamers, and critics alike upon it, Mediatonic continues to add to it with interesting crossover content from other games. We saw a healthy helping of Valve costumes from the likes of Team Fortress and Half-Life, but now fellow Devolver indie Dodge Roll is bringing its own goods over with a skin of the funny little Bulletkin from the Enter the Gungeon and Exit the Gungeon games.

Fall Guys announced its latest skin of Bulletkin from the Gungeon games on the game’s Twitter on August 16, 2020. As of August 16, you can find a skin of Bulletkin featuring a top and bottom purchasable in the Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout in-game store on both PlayStation 4 (where the game is currently free on August’s PS Plus) and Steam versions of the game. You just need some kudos (the earnable and purchasable in-game currency) in order to get your hands on the skin.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Fall Guys x @DodgeRollGames



It's BULLETKIN from ENTER/EXIT THE GUNGEON



You're gonna wanna start scoring some dubs 👑👑👑



He arrives to PS4 & Steam in just over an hour



Retweet for lucky next match



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/45pv0wF9Je — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 16, 2020

The Bulletkin skin is the latest of a number of fun crossover skins that have come to Fall Guys. Previously, we had seen Half-Life Gordon Freeman and Alyx Vance skins around when Fall Guys launched, and later on, a skin featuring a loving nod to the Team Fortress 2 Scout was also added to the PC version of the game. The Bulletkin skin is one of the first ones to also be available on PS4, but it’s a pretty cute one nonetheless.

Fall Guys itself has continued to be a source of joy for many players, including us in our Shacknews review, and while there’s still missing elements that could take the game to the next level, we’re pretty happy to see the continuous stream of new and fun content coming to the game.