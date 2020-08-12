Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Warehouse Demo will be available this Friday The iconic starting Warehouse level from the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will available to pre-order players starting on August 14.

Back in 1999, the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater introduced a world of skateboard fans and players to the game with the iconic Warehouse level. The first playable area in the entire franchise set the tone for a series that would last decades, and now a new demo for the remade Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will take us back to where it all began. A Warehouse Demo is set to launch for pre-order players starting this Friday.

Activision and Vicarious Visions announced the news regarding Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and the Warehouse Demo on the game’s Twitter and the Activision blog on August 12, 2020. Starting on August 14, 2020, anyone who has pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC on the Xbox store or Epic Games Store will gain access to the THPS 1+2 Warehouse Demo. The demo will allow players to play as Tony Hawk through the original game’s first level, redesigned and reworked with new bells and whistles to look glorious in 2020. You can see a preview of the demo in action just below.

You’ll also be able to jam out to various songs throughout the demo, including the following:

Billy Talent - Afraid of Heights

Goldfinger - Superman

Rage Against the Machine - Guerilla Radio

Tyrone Briggs - Lose Control

All-in-all, the Warehouse Demo seems set to offer players a package of the fundamentals that belong in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater game. Set to launch on September 4, 2020 when the game was first revealed, we’ve been curious about everything that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 had to offer, from the controls to included skaters to the returning and new music.

As we get within shredding distance of the game’s launch, everything is looking clearer and clearer, and although it still has a few things to prove, THPS 1+2 is looking like an evermore promising return to the glory days of skateboarding games. Be sure to check out our hands-on preview of the Warehouse Demo ahead of its Friday launch to learn our deeper thoughts on how the game played.