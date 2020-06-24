All confirmed skaters - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered A look at all the confirmed skaters making the jump to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

2020 is a great year for skateboarding fans and earlier this year we got news of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, a complete remaster of the iconic original skating games that helped define an entire generation. Now, as we prepare for the remaster’s launch, many have found themselves wondering just how like the original this one will be. First things first, we need to take a look at all the confirmed skaters we have returning from the original, as well as all the new additions. Here’s what we know.

All confirmed skaters – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will include a slew of the original skaters that made up the roster of the older releases for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and Pro Skater 2. On top of that, though, the roster will also include some new and upcoming skaters, as well as the special create-a-skater system that lets you make your very own avatar to skate and play with.

The full roster of confirmed skaters includes:

Tony Hawk

Steve Caballero

Geoff Rowley

Elissa Steamer

Kareem Campbell

Bucky Lasek

Bob Burnquist

Andrew Reynolds

Rodney Mullen

Eric Koston

Rune Glifberg

Chad Muska

Jamie Thomas

Lizzie Armanto

Leo Baker

Leticia Bufoni

Riley Hawk

Nyjah Huston

Tyshawn Jones

Shane O’Neill

Aori Nishimura

As you can see, there are plenty of skaters available for you to play as in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and we might see more added to this roster as time goes on. For now, though, this is the full set list of all the confirmed skaters appearing in the upcoming remaster. If you’re looking for more info about the game, or just itching to rewatch that sweet reveal trailer, then be sure to head back over to our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 hub for all the latest info and news.