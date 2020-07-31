Guilty Gear Strive gets Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, and PS5 version Guilty Gear Strive will take full advantage of its recent delay as Arc System Works looks like they're ready to rock on PS5.

Guilty Gear Strive sure has looked like a gorgeous-looking fighting game, hasn't it? Arc System Works has worked hard to implement a new 2.5D visual style that makes it look closer to Dragon Ball FighterZ than anything else in the series' past. While it looks pretty good right now, the publisher is thinking it's going to look better with the next console generation, so on top of revealing two characters, Arc System Works also announced that Guilty Gear Strive would make its way to PlayStation 5.

In terms of the characters, this latest Guilty Gear Strive trailer started off with the returning Leo Whitefang. Series fans will remember him dating back to his debut in Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-, carrying a distinct look where his giant cross-like broadswords are as memorable as his flowing brown jacket and lion's mane hairstyle. And as one might imagine, he puts his dual swords to good use, striking with up-close combos and command grabs.

Leo's reveal was followed by a brand new character to the franchise named Nagoriyuki. He's a Black samurai, making a very late entry into our favorite video game samurai discussion. However, he certainly makes his mark, slashing his opponents with great speed and debilitating air combos. His sword looks to get a lot of range, while also able to launch his opponents skyward.

Guilty Gear Strive recently got pushed back to early 2021 and it now looks like the delay will allow Arc System Works to release their fighter on the PS5 on day one. There's already excitement for it following the recent closed beta, even if it does seem like there are some problems for the developer to address.

It's going to be a while before we hear more about Guilty Gear Strive. The next character reveal is slated for October. We'll be sure to cover that reveal whenever it arrives. Maybe we'll have a PS5 release date by then.