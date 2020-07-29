Shackstream: A quest for a legendary adventure in Red Dead Online

It’s time to return to the frontier. After almost 8 months, the latest update for Red Dead Online is finally here, bringing a new trade, new events, and new Legendary Animals to the mix. Join Josh today at 2 p.m. EDT as he dives headfirst into the latest update and the Naturalist role.

The stream will kick off at the usual time of 2 p.m. EDT on the official Shacknews channel. During today’s stream, we’ll check out the new Naturalist role and try to hunt down some Legendary Animals along the way. As always, you can watch via the embed below, or head over to the channel to join the conversation and chat with the team.

The Naturalist update brings quite a bit to the table in Red Dead Online, and while it might not be the update many were hoping for, the introduction of Legendary Animals has been a nice change of pace for the game. Animal Spawns are also improved quite a bit, and you can learn more about the update itself in our original post about it.

For now, though, I want to take a quick moment and give a shoutout to all of our Twitch subscribers and supporters. Your support means a lot to team and having you along with us for the ride makes it even more enjoyable for those behind the gameplay. If you haven’t already, please consider subscribing to the Shacknews team on Twitch using your Twitch Prime sub.

If you want to take your support to another level, you can also join our Mercury subscription service, which gets you access to a load of cool stuff – including no ads ever – all for just $10 a year. It’s a great way to show your support for the site without breaking the bank, and we’re very thankful to everyone who has taken that next step.

I hope you’ll join me as we head back into the wilds of Red Dead Online during today’s quest for adventure. See you soon.