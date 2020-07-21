WWE & Wargaming partner in World of Tanks Console Update 5.0 for SummerSlam-themed tanks World of Tanks Console Update 5.0 is getting an infusion of WWE wrestler-themed tanks in honor of the console tank game's Season 1 launch.

In maybe one of the more curious crossovers of gaming this year, WWE and Wargaming are teaming up on some fresh World of Tanks Console content. A set of new tanks are coming to the game themed around wrestling stars and legends from WWE’s current and previous roster and the first set of them launch with Season 1 of World of Tanks Console, appropriately named SummerSlam.

Wargaming and WWE announced the crossover on the World of Tanks Console website on July 21, 2020. With the launch of World of Tanks Console Update 5.0, and from now until September 21, the game is getting a host of WWE-themed tanks and crews featuring WWE legends and current superstars to celebrate and kick off World of Tanks Console Season 1: SummerSlam. The set starts out with the launch of five new legendary Superstar Collector Tanks featuring the likes of Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Andre the Giant, Sgt. Slaughter, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the last of which will be offered for free to all players.

Jump in the Ring with the World of Tanks: SummerSlam Season!https://t.co/ZeRuDPLAgF pic.twitter.com/Vh22dRCX6D — World of Tanks Console (@WoTConsole) July 20, 2020

In addition to the current slate of WWE Superstar and Legend themed tanks, August will bring additional crews and themes for further stars, including “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Shawn Michaels. There will also be new garages featuring the squared circle in SummerSlam-themed fun.

There’s more than WWE to the World of Tanks Console Season 1 launch as well. With this Update 5.0 launch comes crossplatform play. That means that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to wage armored artillery warfare on each other freely with improved and expanded skill-based matchmaking. Finally, Update 5.0 is bringing the popular real-time strategy Commander Mode over to World of Tanks Console to give players a new way to play.

It wasn’t long ago that World of Tanks celebrated a 10-year anniversary since its launch and it seems it’s continuing to move forward on all fronts, be it World of Tanks Console, or its mobile edition, World of Tanks Blitz. Be sure to follow all of our coverage on World of Tanks for the latest on new updates, including the launch of the next set of WWE Superstar and Legend-themed tanks in August 2020.