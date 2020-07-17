New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Where is Coral Cove in the Fortnite map?

Here's where you can find Coral Cove in Fortnite and claim your free trident.
Donovan Erskine
1

Week 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 brings about a crop of new challenges for players to level up their battle pass and unlock new cosmetics. The jump to Season 3 saw the battle royale map flooded with water, altering old points of interest and creating new ones. One of the week 5 challenges rewards players with Aquaman's trident, as it’s stationed at a new location. This has players wondering, where is Coral Cove in the Fortnite map?

Where is Coral Cove in Fortnite?

Coral Cove is an island that can be found northwest of Sweaty Sands, as seen in the image above. Coral Cove is an unnamed POI new to Season 3, so its name will not appear on the map, even after discovering it. Here, you will find Aquaman’s trident, the foraging tool will then be unlocked and added to your locker permanently. 

The trident is a part of the Aquaman set. The skin itself is modeled after the iconic superhero and will be unlockable through additional challenges at a later date. Aquaman is the bonus skin for Season 3, playing a similar role to what we saw from Deadpool in Season 2. However, Epic Games recently added Black Manta, Aquaman’s arch-nemesis to the game’s item shop for players to purchase. This skin requires no challenges or battle pass and can be acquired immediately. 

Now that you know where Coral Cove is in the Fortnite map, you can check another challenge off of the list for Season 3. Epic Games has gotten quite creative with challenges recently, putting players through some peculiar tasks in order to level up their battle pass. For more assistance, check out our guide on where the Yacht is in the Fortnite map. Shacknews also has a Fortnite guide hub for all your battle royale needs.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola