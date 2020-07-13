Halo 3 is out now on PC in The Master Chief Collection The title that tied off the original Halo trilogy has finally been released on PC.

Halo 3 has officially arrived on PC in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Players that were eagerly awaiting the release will be pleased to hear it’s available for download a bit earlier than expected.

The original Halo trilogy can be closed now that Halo 3 has been released as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC. This marks the first time the game has been available on PC. Previously, only Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2 were on PC back in the early 2000s when they first launched. Since then, they’ve been brought back to PC as part of the Master Chief Collection.

It's time to smash some grunts, as Halo 3 is now available on PC.

For those keeping tabs, Halo 3 is the fourth Halo game to be released on PC since December, joining Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved, and Halo 2. The only titles left to join the fight are Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4. That will be six Halo titles for the low price of $39.99USD on Steam or players can purchase each game separately for $9.99. The collection is also available in the Windows Store and as part of the Xbox Game Pass service (thanks to Chatty user watcherxp for the reminder).

While ODST was always planned for release on PC, players were only just made aware that ODST’s Firefight mode would be coming at the end of 2020. Halo 3: ODST was originally added to Halo: MCC as a way to thank those that purchased the collection and stuck with it back on Xbox One when it was still underperforming and riddled with problems. Unfortunately, it did not include the Firefight mode, which is by far the best iteration of the mode.

For those looking to get in on the Halo 3 action, you can begin downloading the update now. Players on Steam can expect a 10.8GB download size, which includes the Halo 3 campaign, multiplayer, a new season of items to chase, the challenges, and finally, Forge. In the event MCC isn’t letting you play Halo 3, check out our guide on how to install Halo 3 on PC.

Now that Halo 3 is here, players can finish the fight against the Covenant and the Flood. All that's left next is ODST and Halo 4. Then we're on to Halo Infinite.