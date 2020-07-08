Cyberpunk 2077 Summerpunk collection brings summer threads to the CDPR shop If you're wanting to get some summer neon going with your Cyberpunk 2077 fandom, CD Projekt RED has just launched the Summerpunk Collection of merch.

Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of things going on in it stylistically. It isn’t just about the dark and dreary alleys of Night City or the anarchic vibe associated with Samurai in the game. There’s also a glitzy and hot neon side of Cyberpunk embraced through things like the beach city of Pacifica, and there’s no better time to embrace this than summertime. That’s why CD Projekt RED has launched a new wave of Summerpunk merch dedicated to Pacifica and other neon summer vibes of the Cyberpunk universe.

CD Projekt RED announced the Cyberpunk 2077 Summerpunk Collection of merch on Twitter on July 8, 2020. For those not in the know, the recent Night City Wire livestream and Cyberpunk 2077 Night City trailer revealed that the city is divided into a number of sections with their own attitude and style. One of them is Sector G, the beach city of Pacifica, dubbed the Playland by the Sea. The latest Cyberpunk 2077 merch focuses on the vibes associated with this warm corner of the dark future, including some stylish t-shirts, hats, and drawstring bags.

Just in time for summer! ☀️



Whether you wanna tour Pacifica or just cruise through the sun-washed streets of Night City, the Summerpunk Collection from #CDPRgear has everything you need to nail the summer vibes of the dark future. #Cyberpunk2077



👉 https://t.co/bBQqmobxU1 👈 pic.twitter.com/UWATU0LNbh — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) July 8, 2020

The Summerpunk Collection is looking pretty good. Where practically all of the previous Cyberpunk 2077 goods have focused on more of the darker and grittier corners of this dystopic environment, Pacifica puts on a facade of carefree warmth, and no doubt quite a few in the Cyberpunk world embrace it. Personally we don’t see any issue with engaging in just a little bit of carefree vice, especially when it sports the stylish designs shown in the Summerpunk Collection. It also shows off a bit of the versatility of themes and contrasts within the Cyberpunk world.

So if you’re looking for a Cyberpunk 2077 shirt for every season, it looks like CD Projekt RED is aiming to deliver. The Summerpunk Collection is available now on the CD Projekt RED gear store.