Watch the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands July 8 livestream here

It’s been a while since we learned of the newest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, revealed at BlizzCon 2019 and Blizzard has had quite the setbacks since, but it would appear that the developers are finally ready to show us a major look at what’s coming to the popular MMO in its eighth major content update. There’s a World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream event coming and we have the details on when and where you can catch it.

On July 8 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, Executive Producer John Hight and Game Director Ion Hazzikostas will be going live on the Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels to give players and fans a major look at what’s coming in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. It is expected we’ll learn more about the new level system, the deadly and evil Shadowlands region, the covenants you can align with, and more. You can also check out the livestream in the embedded video just below.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has had an interesting road since it was first announced at BlizzCon 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has set a lot of things back, including canceling E3 2020 and BlizzCon 2020 to name a few. More than that, though World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was slated for a livestream presentation back in June, that presentation was delayed in the wake of civil unrest as Blizzard made way for the conversations and protests against police brutality and racism.

A little more than a month later, it would appear that Blizzard is prepared to go on with the show and today’s World of Warcraft: Shadowlands presentation should be illuminating about everything that comes next for the game. Stay tuned for the live presentations and the latest news on the game.