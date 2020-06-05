World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream delayed Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get details on the next WoW expansion.

World of Warcraft is one of the most successful MMO’s of all time, and has had a profound impact on gaming culture as a whole. The franchise has managed to stay fresh throughout all of these years by way of expansions and content updates. Revealed in 2019, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to be the next major expansion for the iconic MMO. Developer Blizzard has shared that the planned livestream set for June 9 has been postponed.

The company made the announcement on their official twitter account. “More important voices than ours need to be heard, and now is the time to listen.” The company shared. “We are postponing our upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream planned for June 9, and will share more details about the expansion in the future.” There aren’t too many concrete details currently known about Shadowlands, and this livestream was surely set to change that.

More important voices than ours need to be heard, and now is the time to listen.



We are postponing our upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands livestream planned for June 9, and will share more details about the expansion in the future. — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 5, 2020

This delay shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the majority of major events around the video game industry have seen delays following the protests taking place internationally. Sparked by the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other unarmed black people at the hands of law enforcement, this outcry for change has caused many companies to move their announcements and events out of the way.

There is no current date for the livestream, but Blizzard states that they will have more information for players soon. This is just one of many gaming events to be pushed back in light of recent events. CD Projekt RED and PC Gaming Show were also recently delayed.