Cyberpunk 2077 fresh look teased with Night City Wire in early June CD Projekt RED seemingly has a new look at Cyberpunk 2077 coming soon. A teased 'Night City Wire' is slated for early June.

The trickle of any news regarding Cyberpunk 2077 feels so incredibly slow as we await the much-anticipated game in September, but CD Projekt RED is seemingly about to break the silence and offer a little something new next month. In a recent tease, it appears some new information will be coming on Cyberpunk 2077 in the form of something called the Night City Wire in June 2020.

The tease of the upcoming Night City Wire was made on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter on May 5, 2020. Not much more than a name and a graphic at this time, Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire seems to be dropping on June 11, 2020. It’s unknown what this will be, but if its anything like Rockstar’s Wire or the Xbox Wire, we’re hoping the name implies some fresh news on what we can expect in Cyberpunk 2077. At the very least, it could mean a new trailer, gameplay, or feature reveal of the game.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire tease is the first major news to come out of CD Projekt RED on the game since they spoke to the studio spoke to its efforts to continue development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. CD Projekt RED has claimed several times that Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for its September 2019 release date, and recently partnered with Xbox on the announcement of a special Cyberpunk 2077 special edition Xbox One X, which is also coincidentally set to launch in June 2020. It even revealed that work on a new Witcher game will begin immediately after Cyberpunk 2077 launches.

Whatever Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City Wire is, we’ll be looking forward to whatever it is CD Projekt RED has in store for us when the tease comes to fruition on June 11. Stay tune for further news and information.