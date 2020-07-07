New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How long will it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077?

Curious to know how long it will take to beat Cyberpunk 2077? Here's what we know.
Josh Hawkins
7

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t out until November of 2020, but that doesn’t mean that information isn’t out there. Those planning to dive into the upcoming RPG when it releases will want to know what they are getting themselves into. In fact, we’ve seen many people curious about how long it will take to beat Cyberpunk 2077, and we’ve got the answers right here.

How long will it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077?

how long will it take to beat cyberpunk 2077

While no definitive time has been set just yet, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red revealed during a Q&A with Reddit user u/shavod that the game would not be as long as The Witcher 3. For those who don’t remember, The Witcher 3 could take anywhere from 50 to 100 hours, depending on how much you played of the additional content. This doesn’t include the additional 30 hours of content release in the DLC for the game, either.

Unfortunately, “shorter than The Witcher 3” could mean a number of things. The game could be multiple hours shorter, logging in at 25-30 hours for the main content. Or it could just be a few hours shorter than The Witcher 3. We don’t really know, so all we can do is speculate about the actual length right now, but we’ll update this article when a more definitive answer is available.

Sadly, nobody outside of CDPR really knows exactly how long it will take to beat Cyberpunk 2077. What we do know is that the game will offer a ton of replayability – way more than The Witcher 3 – thanks to the game’s constantly branching story. The goal for the developers was to create a story that is affected greatly by the decisions that you make, and the choices you decide upon can ultimately change the outcome of major story points. This, CDPR feels, will make almost every playthrough unique.

Now that you have more of an idea of how long it will take to beat Cyberpunk 2077, make sure you head back over to our Cyberpunk 2077 content hub for the latest news, info, and reveals about one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 7, 2020 8:40 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, How long will it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077?

    • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 7, 2020 9:09 AM

      how long will it take to make Cyberpunk 2077?

    • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
      reply
      July 7, 2020 9:14 AM

      The Witcher 3 with all he additional content is like 200 hours and that's not being a completionist.

      Given the open ended nature of Cyberpunk I imagine it will be even longer!!!!!!

    • GodZilly legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 7, 2020 9:41 AM

      "shorter than The Witcher 3"

    • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 7, 2020 10:00 AM

      Unfortunately, “shorter than The Witcher 3” could mean a number of things. The game could be multiple hours shorter, logging in at 25-30 hours for the main content. Or it could just be a few hours shorter than The Witcher 3. We don’t really know, so all we can do is speculate about the actual length right now, but we’ll update this article when a more definitive answer is available.

      oh... well ok then.

    • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 7, 2020 12:01 PM

      Steam says I put 60 hours just in the DLC for Witcher 3 alone

    • kartooner legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 7, 2020 4:11 PM

      Don’t care about length. These days I don’t have time set aside for 60+ hour games. RDR2 has taken me forever to get through :) I usually mainline the major story and sprinkle in side quests. I’m okay with not seeing everything.

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 7, 2020 4:20 PM

      2077 hours

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      July 7, 2020 5:10 PM

      It was always going to be shorter than Witcher 3, I just hope they can get the crowds on the streets up, the trailers are wonderful but the demo footage from 1.5 weeks ago, the streets are fucking barren :/ It otherwise looks wonderful.
      Shame about the train system to, but so be it.
      (Especially including it in the original trailer!)

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 7, 2020 5:30 PM

      Saw a couple of the longer combat videos recently and the combat looked.. alright I guess. I hope it isn't der witcher combat all over again :(

    • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 7, 2020 6:44 PM

      Doesn't matter, I played The Witcher 3 for over 1000 hours. Gonna do the same with this one.

